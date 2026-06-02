Broadbands impact

Gigi Sohn Favors Banning Private Equity from Majority Stakes in Broadband ISPs

Sohn says private equity should not control more than 50% of a broadband ISP.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Gigi Sohn Favors Banning Private Equity from Majority Stakes in Broadband ISPs
Photo of Executive Director of the American Association for Public Broadband, Gigi Sohn, speaking during an interview at Georgetown University on April 4, 2023, in Washington, by Andrew Harnik/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 – A prominent consumer advocate supports blocking private equity from taking majority control of broadband Internet Service Providers.

Gigi Sohn, Executive Director of the American Association for Public Broadband, was a guest on the Light Reading podcast “The Divide” on June 1, where she discussed her concerns about private equity having primary control of broadband infrastructure.

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Broadbands impact Gigi Sohn ISPs T-Mobile KKR Oak Hill Capital American Association for Public Broadband

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