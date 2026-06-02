Gigi Sohn Favors Banning Private Equity from Majority Stakes in Broadband ISPs
Sohn says private equity should not control more than 50% of a broadband ISP.
Sohn says private equity should not control more than 50% of a broadband ISP.
A PNT industry group said the GPS system itself was ‘ripe for rapid modernization.’
A 90-day review window became 30 days after the president rejected his own draft last month
He was close ally of company founder, the late Rocco Commisso
The community-owned ISP beat out GFiber, T-Mobile, and Starlink for the award.