T-Mobile Investing $2.7 billion in New Fiber JVs

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 – T-Mobile reached deals to invest $2.7 billion on two more fiber joint ventures, which the carrier hopes will expand its fiber footprint by 1.8 million locations by the end of the year.

Northeast fiber providers GoNetspeed and Greenlight will be wrapped up in one joint venture with Oak Hill Capital, which is expected to reach 1.3 million passings by the end of 2026. T-Mobile is investing $2 billion for a 50 percent stake and expects the deal to close in the first half of 2027.

The other joint venture will see T-Mobile and Wren House acquire i3 Broadband, with a goal of 500,000 passings by the end of this year. T-Mobile is investing $700 million for a 50 percent stake. The deal is expected to close sooner, in the second half of 2026.

Before the extra 1.8 million locations from the deals announced Tuesday , T-Mobile was planning on 12-15 million fiber passings through its existing joint ventures by 2030, and 3-4 million subscribers.

T-Mobile has already rolled up other regional fiber providers, Metronet and Lumos, in separate joint ventures. The carrier doesn’t disclose the size of its fiber footprint, but at the end of 2025 it had 997,000 fiber subscribers.

Tuesday's deals are the latest in an incresingly consolidated U.S. fiber market. The major wireless carriers have been acquiring regional networks in an effort to expand their footprints, and smaller providers like GFiber and Astound are also combining.

Still, so far T-Mobile hasn’t been as aggressive on convergence – bundling fixed and mobile broadband – as the other two national carriers. AT&T and Verizon are targeting fiber footprints of 60 million and up to 50 million respectively, with each buying up larger fiber networks than T-Mobile has.

The goal of convergence is to reduce churn and get customers to stick around longer. T-Mobile hasn’t talked up the benefits as much as its peers.

“We don’t feel the need to rush into a game of more and more fiber homes passed purely because it leads to some mythical thing called convergence,” T-mobile CEO Srini Gopalan said at a December UBS conference. “What we’re focused on is driving scale with FWA and driving scale with our JVs, especially from a homes connected and paying customers perspective.”

On the fixed wireless front, T-Mobile had nearly 8.5 million subscribers at the end of last year and is targeting 15 million by 2030.

The company will report its first quarter 2026 earnings at 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

Starlink business internet

Also on Tuesday, T-Mobile announced a new business internet service that uses SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband as a backup to prevent outages.

The service, called SuperBroadband, uses Ericsson gear to manage the T-Mobile and Starlink connections and prevent downtime. The company said it’s planning to expand the ecosystem to include other vendors like Inseego.

“Already, industry leaders across hospitality, retail, healthcare and oil and gas sectors are using SuperBroadband to simplify and strengthen the resiliency of their operations,” the company said in a release .

T-Mobile already uses SpaceX for its direct-to-cell satellite mobile service, T-Satellite.