Lawmakers Press Commerce over Withholding of Billions in Broadband Funds

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., and three House colleagues are pressing the Commerce Department over what they described as unlawful withholding of funds from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

The lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth seeking explanations for delays and what they described as a lack of transparency.

June 6 marked one year since the BEAD program was restructured under new policy. States say they still have not received clear guidance on non-deployment funding meant to support digital literacy, workforce development, telehealth, cybersecurity training, senior digital inclusion programs, and more.

Lawmakers are seeking clarification on the Trump administration’s description of the unspent BEAD funds as “taxpayer savings,” noting Roth has estimated these “savings” at about $21 billion under the restructuring policy notice.

The lawmakers, in the letter, said that the restructuring notice “rescinded all previously approved non[-]deployment activities approved in the states’ initial proposals and stated that updated guidance would follow.” The letter continued: “It has not.”

That leaves states uncertain about broadband planning and rollout efforts, they said.

“These dollars are lawfully available for non[-]deployment uses, and any true surplus is already directed by statute to other eligible recipients,” the letter states.

In February, Delaney introduced legislation which directed NTIA to conduct a comprehensive study of the technologies used to provide broadband .

The study would evaluate key factors such as workforce requirements, geographic deployment capabilities, technology lifespan, and monthly consumer costs across various broadband technologies, from fiber-optic to satellites.

“The American people deserve a clear-eyed, technology-by-technology assessment that will help our communities meet 21st Century challenges,” said Delaney. “Commerce must provide the objective analysis that local officials and industry leaders need to make informed decisions.”

The bill is cosponsored by Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; Don Beyer, D-Va.; Troy Carter, D-La.; Cleo Fields, D-La.; and Shomari Figures, D-Ala.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Beyer and Carter signed onto the letter.