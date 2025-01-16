Trump Taps Senate Staffer Olivia Trusty to Cement GOP Majority at FCC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 – President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that Olivia Trusty, a top Republican aide on the Senate Commerce Committee, will serve as the fifth commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission, pending Senate confirmation.

If confirmed, Trusty would lock in a GOP majority at the FCC, giving incoming Chairman Brendan Carr the votes needed to drive his agenda forward and roll back Biden era policies with which he disagreed.

“I am pleased to announce that Olivia Trusty will serve as a commissioner on the FCC,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social. “[She] will work with our incredible new Chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr, to cut regulations at a record pace, protect Free Speech, and ensure every American has access to affordable and fast Internet,” Trump stated.

A staffer for Senate Commerce Committee member Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., since 2018, Trusty has received the vocal endorsement of Wicker, the committee’s former chair, in support of her nomination. Prior to that, she served as legislative assistant to Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio.

Known for her work on broadband infrastructure, Trusty supported Wicker in crafting key legislation, including the Broadband DATA Act, enacted in March 2020, which aimed to improve the accuracy of broadband mapping to better identify underserved areas.

Two other bills Wicker introduced with Trusty’s help were the PRESERVE Online Speech Act and the PRO-SPEECH Act, both focused on combating online censorship practices by tech companies and ensuring transparency in content moderation – a major focus of the incoming administration.

Trusty’s nomination marks a key step in the FCC's upcoming transformation under Trump. If confirmed, Trusty will join Carr and Republican Nathan Simington, a commissioner since 2020.