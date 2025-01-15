'Top Hits' From Jessica Rosenworcel’s Farewell FCC Meeting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 – For the final time with gavel in hand, Jessica Rosenworcel presided over the Federal Communications Commission’s monthly meeting Wednesday, and offered a comprehensive look back on the Biden administration.

“I don't think there's any question that on every count we did the work, and we delivered for the people of the United States,” Rosenworcel, set to leave the FCC Monday , said of the Biden FCC’s efforts. “[W]e did it while transitioning out of a historic pandemic that disrupted life like nothing before.”

Each bureau chief highlighted what they regarded as their most significant achievements through a retrospective of the agency’s “top hits” in the form of policies over the past four years.

Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau Chief Alejandro Roark spotlighted efforts to improve transparency for consumers through the rollout of broadband nutrition labels , providing clear and comparable information about internet service plans. The bureau also made strides in accessibility by requiring all mobile wireless handsets to be hearing-aid compatible.

On the economic front, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, led by chief Joel Taubenblatt, celebrated generating nearly $23 billion for the U.S. Treasury through the auction of the 3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum, a critical mid-band frequency for 5G deployment. The bureau also oversaw successful auctions and licensing for the 2.5 GHz , 3.5 GHz , and 3.7 GHz bands.

The Wireline Competition Bureau, led by Chief Trent Harkrader, pointed to the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, the nation’s largest broadband affordability initiative, which helped more than 23 million low-income households stay connected to the internet from Dec. 2021 to May 2024 . The bureau also worked with the Broadband Data Task Force to improve broadband mapping through the Broadband Data Collection initiative, addressing the limitations of Form 477 data and introducing the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric to provide more granular and precise data.

Chief Julie Kearney lauded the FCC’s work in space policy, and highlighted the Space Bureau’s role in policies like the FCC’s framework allowing satellites to directly connect to consumer handsets using terrestrial spectrum. The bureau also modernized orbital debris mitigation rules, reducing satellite deorbit timelines from 25 years to five, and advocated for opening the 17 GHz band for shared satellite use, providing 1,300 meghertz of continuous spectrum to support high-speed broadband and advanced satellite services.

The Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, led by chief Debrah Jordan, emphasized the FCC’s efforts to secure $3 billion to protect national security through the “Rip and Replace” reimbursement program, which helps U.S. carriers remove Chinese electronic equipment from manufacturers Huawei and ZTE. The bureau also advanced public safety by improving the reliability of wireless emergency alerts and expanding support for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, including geolocation capabilities for faster response times.

Chief Peter Hyun of the Enforcement Bureau cracked down on illegal robocalls, imposing record breaking fines on violators, and also issued the first fine for noncompliance with updated orbital debris mitigation rules. In the past year alone the bureau has issued enforcement monitory actions amounting to over $340 million, Hyun said.

The Media Bureau, represented by Deputy Chief Rosemary Harold, worked to modernize media ownership rules, and eliminate hidden fees in cable and satellite TV pricing. The bureau launched an inquiry into the use of artificial intelligence in political advertising and worked to ensure transparency by requiring broadcasters to disclose foreign-sponsored content.

The International Bureau, led by deputy chief Tom Sullivan, noted a historic review of the FCC’s submarine cable policies , the first in over 20 years, aimed at improving infrastructure security and resilience. Additionally, the bureau emphasized its work in global spectrum negotiations and advocacy for U.S. leadership in next-generation satellite broadband services.

As Rosenworcel closed her final FCC meeting, her colleagues – including those on the other side of the political divide – praised her legacy. Trump’s nominee for FCC chairman poised to take the helm Monday, Commissioner Brendan Carr, said: “Focusing on the chairwoman and her time in leadership, she has made and left an indelible mark on the agency.”

The agency will move forward with a 2-2 partisan split as Rosenworcel steps down, leaving a vacancy on the FCC.