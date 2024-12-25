New Year, New FCC Chair

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission in his second term, and he’s poised to roll back many of the major rulemakings enacted by current FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

The agency’s senior Republican, Carr has been at the FCC since 2012 and briefly served as general counsel before being nominated and confirmed as a commissioner in August 2017 under the first Trump administration.

The Rosenworcel FCC swung for the fences on expanding consumer protection regulations, moving in the second half of 2023 to reinstate net neutrality rules, prevent disparate broadband deployments in low-income and minority communities, and instituting expanded data breach notification rules.