New Year, New FCC Chair
Brendan Carr has supported a deregulatory stance toward ISPs.
Jake Neenan
President-elect Donald Trump tapped Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission in his second term, and he’s poised to roll back many of the major rulemakings enacted by current FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
The agency’s senior Republican, Carr has been at the FCC since 2012 and briefly served as general counsel before being nominated and confirmed as a commissioner in August 2017 under the first Trump administration.
The 12 Days of Broadband (click to open)
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
An extra-planetary-life-promoting tech billionaire set on electing a president.
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me: 23 million served by the Affordable Connectivity Program.
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
3rd year without the Federal Communications Commission having spectrum auction authority.
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$42.5 billion in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds already allocated.
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
5,500 active satellites currently in Low-Earth Orbit.
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
More than 6 years of service at the FCC by Commissioner and Chairman-designate Brendan Carr.
- On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually consumed by 2,700 data centers in the U.S.
- On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$8 billion dollars in annual Universal Service Funds.
- On the Ninth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$90 billion in global telecom Merger & Acquisition deals value in 2024.
- On the Tenth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
100 broadband-related rulemakings at the FCC relying on Chevron Deference.
- On the Eleventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
Nearly 11 years to complete the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, complete with defaulted locations.
- On the Twelfth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
12 Senators and Representatives signing the Andreessen-Horowitz “Little Tech” agenda.
The Rosenworcel FCC swung for the fences on expanding consumer protection regulations, moving in the second half of 2023 to reinstate net neutrality rules, prevent disparate broadband deployments in low-income and minority communities, and instituting expanded data breach notification rules.