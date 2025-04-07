April 25 Deadline for New York Municipal Broadband

April 7, 2025 – New York State announced on March 27 it was accepting applications for nearly $50 million in funding for municipal broadband. The deadline is April 25.

The state’s Municipal Infrastructure Program has already awarded more than $240 million for open-access, publicly controlled networks. Individual awards under the new round are expected to be under $10 million, according to the state.

The money also comes from an American Rescue Plan Act program.