Sign in Subscribe
New York

April 25 Deadline for New York Municipal Broadband

New York opened applications for nearly $50 million toward municipal networks.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

1 min read
April 25 Deadline for New York Municipal Broadband
Photo of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul by Lindsay DeDario on November 2023

April 7, 2025 – New York State announced on March 27 it was accepting applications for nearly $50 million in funding for municipal broadband. The deadline is April 25.

The state’s Municipal Infrastructure Program has already awarded more than $240 million for open-access, publicly controlled networks. Individual awards under the new round are expected to be under $10 million, according to the state.

The money also comes from an American Rescue Plan Act program.

“Phase 4 of the Municipal Infrastructure Program builds on our ongoing efforts to address broadband gaps in areas that have been overlooked and underserved by traditional internet service providers,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Post tagged in
New York Funding Kathy Hochul ARPA Municipal Infrastructure Program

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC’s New Broadband Fabric Now Governs High-Cost Program Oversight FCC California Democrat Releases $15 Internet Affordability Bill Broadband's Impact FCC’s New Broadband Fabric Now Governs High-Cost Program Oversight BEAD West Virginia ‘Looking Closely’ at a Tech Neutral BEAD Plan Amid Review NTIA Tariffs Could Slow Broadband Deployment: New Street Infrastructure FCC’s New Broadband Fabric Now Governs High-Cost Program Oversight Broadband Mapping and Data