US Ignite to Lead Broadband Planning Effort in Harris County, Texas

The final plan will serve as a long-term guide to strengthen digital infrastructure

Photo of Sindu Menon, CIO and Executive Director of Harris County Universal Services, from Industry Insider.

April 9, 2025 — Harris County, Texas, has partnered with national nonprofit US Ignite to develop a new countywide broadband plan aimed at expanding internet access and closing the digital divide. With a population of 4.8 million, Harris County is the third-largest county in the United States and the home of the city of Houston.

The initiative will provide Harris County with a comprehensive roadmap for broadband expansion, focusing on affordability, accessibility, infrastructure development, and digital equity. US Ignite will assess the county’s current broadband efforts and align them with best practices, technological advancements, and evolving policy landscapes.

