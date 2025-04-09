US Ignite to Lead Broadband Planning Effort in Harris County, Texas

April 9, 2025 — Harris County, Texas, has partnered with national nonprofit US Ignite to develop a new countywide broadband plan aimed at expanding internet access and closing the digital divide. With a population of 4.8 million, Harris County is the third-largest county in the United States and the home of the city of Houston.

The initiative will provide Harris County with a comprehensive roadmap for broadband expansion, focusing on affordability, accessibility, infrastructure development, and digital equity. US Ignite will assess the county’s current broadband efforts and align them with best practices, technological advancements, and evolving policy landscapes.