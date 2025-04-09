US Ignite to Lead Broadband Planning Effort in Harris County, Texas
The final plan will serve as a long-term guide to strengthen digital infrastructure
The final plan will serve as a long-term guide to strengthen digital infrastructure
The state's final proposal is still being reviewed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
During nomination hearing, Trusty pledges to protect universal service while advancing next-gen connectivity.
Schmidt urged rebuilding domestic semiconductor manufacturing
This combination casts doubt on the government's ability to be truly 'technology neutral'.