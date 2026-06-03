Anthropic Races Toward a Wall Street Debut With a Confidential SEC Filing
Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is moving toward going public on Wall Street.
Associated Press
— 4 min read
June 3, 2026 (AP) – Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is moving toward going public on Wall Street, the latest chapter in its meteoric rise from a little-known research laboratory to one of the leading AI companies valued at $965 billion.
Anthropic said Monday it has submitted a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.