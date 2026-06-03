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Anthropic Races Toward a Wall Street Debut With a Confidential SEC Filing

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is moving toward going public on Wall Street.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Anthropic Races Toward a Wall Street Debut With a Confidential SEC Filing
Photo of Anthropic co-founder and President Daniela Amodei, sister of CEO Dario Amodei, speaking during the keynote presentation at Snowflake Summit on Monday, June 1, 2026, in San Francisco, by Jeff Chiu/AP

June 3, 2026 (AP) – Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is moving toward going public on Wall Street, the latest chapter in its meteoric rise from a little-known research laboratory to one of the leading AI companies valued at $965 billion.

Anthropic said Monday it has submitted a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

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