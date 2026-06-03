House Panel to Hold Hearing on Major Data Privacy Bill
The bill gives the consumers the right to know and control when personal data is being shared.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – A House panel is taking up Wednesday a sweeping proposal to create the first national standard for consumer data privacy.
A House Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee is reviewing the SECURE Data Act, a bill aimed at replacing the patchwork of state privacy laws with a single federal framework. Supporters say the current system leaves consumers exposed because protections vary widely across state lines.