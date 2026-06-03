Privacy

House Panel to Hold Hearing on Major Data Privacy Bill

The bill gives the consumers the right to know and control when personal data is being shared.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
House Panel to Hold Hearing on Major Data Privacy Bill
Photo of Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. speaking on the House floor in the House of Representatives on Dec. 18, 2019, by House Television/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – A House panel is taking up Wednesday a sweeping proposal to create the first national standard for consumer data privacy.

A House Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee is reviewing the SECURE Data Act, a bill aimed at replacing the patchwork of state privacy laws with a single federal framework. Supporters say the current system leaves consumers exposed because protections vary widely across state lines.

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Privacy John Joyce SECURE Data Act Committee on Energy and Commerce Congress Gus Bilirakis

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