Broadband Breakfast on August 27, 2025 - States and the BEAD Deadline

As the September 4, 2025 deadline for states to submit their final proposals under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program fast approaches, broadband officers are working quickly to align their grants with the Commerce Department’s June 6 guidelines. At the same time, low-Earth orbit satellite providers are systematically underbidding BEAD locations . Some states have asked the Commerce Department for extensions , citing legal constraints and scaling issues. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s lowest-cost-per-location guidelines has sparked an uproar among internet service providers, many of whom noted that they would not reapply for a slice of the $42.45 billion broadband funding program. Amid this battle of the bids, a concern about reliability and resilience have arisen. How are states navigating BEAD before the new deadline?

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

