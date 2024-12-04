Broadband Breakfast on December 11, 2024 - Measuring Broadband on Existing Federal Programs

With federal broadband funding flowing, how do we ensure funded networks actually deliver the promised speeds? With varying performance standards across federal programs such as the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, and the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, among others, accurate speed measurement has never been more crucial for grant recipients. How should companies approach speed testing across their networks? What testing protocols meet federal requirements? When should measurement begin, and how frequently should it occur? Join us to discover the best practices for accurate speed testing for ISPs participating in federal broadband programs.

Panelists

Bryan Darr , Vice President, Government Affairs, Ookla

, Vice President, Government Affairs, Ookla Tyler Cooper , Editor in Chief, BroadbandNow

, Editor in Chief, BroadbandNow Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Bryan Darr is the Vice-President of Government Affairs at Ookla, spearheading the company’s programs for federal, state and local governments. He also leads Ookla’s advocacy efforts with lawmakers and policy organizations, promoting the value of crowdsourced intelligence to help with better data-driven decisioning. Bryan founded Mosaik in 1988 (originally branded as American Roamer) and began developing consumer roaming guides. The company ultimately built a global catalog of mobile network spectrum and coverage as well as developing and acquiring other telecom related datasets. In June 2018, Mosaik was acquired by Ookla. Bryan currently serves on CTIA’s Smart Cities Working Group, WIA’s Innovation Technology Council and the Wireless History Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Tyler Cooper is the Editor-in-Chief at BroadbandNow. BroadbandNow and its analytics arm, BroadbandNow Research, cover social, economic and political issues related to broadband technology such as digital inclusion, municipal broadband, telecom legislation, emerging technologies, and the impact of broadband on everyday life. Tyler is an active speaker at industry conferences and events, such as the National Digital Inclusion Alliances Net Inclusion conference, NPR’s “In Conversation” & Broadband Breakfast’s “Broadband Breakfast Live Online.” Tyler’s work has been published on sites including VentureBeat, TechRadar, Digital Trends, The Next Web, as well as VICE, Fox News, Voice of America, and many other outlets.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.