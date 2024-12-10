Broadband Breakfast on December 18, 2024 – The 12 Days of Broadband Top Stories

The broadband landscape in 2024 has been nothing short of transformative. From the appointment of a new FCC Chairman, the landmark overturn of the Chevron Doctrine, and the lapse of the popular Affordable Connectivity Program internet subsidy, this year has reshaped the industry against the backdrop of a historic election. Join Broadband Breakfast's team of reporters and editors for a dynamic discussion on the year's most pivotal topics in broadband, telecom, and technology policy. We will delve into the trends, decisions, and developments that defined 2024, offering insights into how these issues are impacting connectivity, innovation, and regulation across the country. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from those covering the stories shaping the future of broadband.

Join us on Wednesday, December 18, at 12 Noon ET, when we'll also kick of Broadband Breakfast's annual series, "The 12 Days of Broadband." All for FREE!

Panelists