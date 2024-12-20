Broadband Breakfast on January 22, 2025 - Recapping the State of the CHIPS Act

Nearly two-and-a-half-years since the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 was signed into law, the initiative to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and innovation is reshaping the U.S. economy . With a $53 billion investment, the act has created over 115,000 jobs, spurred workforce development programs, and positioned the U.S. on track to produce 30% of the world’s semiconductor chips by 2032 - up from just 10% today. Yet, the road ahead is not without challenges. With a Republican-controlled House and a president critical of the legislation, questions remain about its long-term impact and viability. Can the CHIPS Act strengthen U.S. leadership in technology? How will politics affect it?

Panelists