Broadband Breakfast on January 8, 2025 – Recapping Biden Administration's Legacy on Broadband Infrastructure

Join us for a comprehensive discussion on the achievements and lessons around broadband in the Biden Administration.

President Joe Biden has advanced broadband access and digital equity through landmark legislation and investments. With the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as a cornerstone, the administration launched flagship programs like BEAD, ACP, and Digital Equity grants to bridge the digital divide. Beyond broadband, the American Rescue Plan Act contributed an additional $10 billion to connectivity projects, and the Federal Communications Commission made strides in broadband mapping, addressing long-standing gaps in accurate data. From fostering public-private partnerships to advancing fiber-optic deployments, we’ll discuss how the Biden Administration’s vision has shaped the broadband narrative - and what it means for the Trump Administration.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
