Broadband Breakfast on June 26, 2024 – Spectrum Policy and Smart Cities

Spectrum enables seamless communication between smart devices like sensors and cameras

During the months of May and June, Broadband Breakfast Live Online will focus on broadband and smart cities! See other session descriptions.

Spectrum, or the range of frequencies used for wireless communication, is the backbone of smart city technologies. It powers applications such as smart traffic lights, utility monitoring, and public safety systems by enabling seamless communication between devices like sensors and cameras. Without effective management of this finite resource, devices could experience interference, leading to delays and malfunctions. How is spectrum currently managed? What are the regulatory challenges and solutions for spectrum allocation and management?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
