Broadband Breakfast on June 26, 2024 – Spectrum Policy and Smart Cities

Spectrum, or the range of frequencies used for wireless communication, is the backbone of Smart Cities technologies. It powers applications such as smart traffic lights, utility monitoring, and public safety systems by enabling seamless communication between devices like sensors and cameras. Without effective management of this finite resource, devices could experience interference, leading to delays and malfunctions. How is spectrum currently managed? What are the regulatory challenges and solutions for spectrum allocation and management?

Panelists

Mary Brown , Executive Director, WifiForward

Ryan Johnston , Senior Policy Counsel, Next Century Cities

Richard Bernhardt , Vice President, Spectrum and Industry, WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries

Scott Bergmann , Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, CTIA

Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Mary L. Brown consults for a wide range of spectrum clients at Salt Point Strategies, and currently serves as Executive Director of WifiForward, an organization dedicated to the promotion of Wi-Fi technology. Her expertise in wireless includes two terms on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Commercial Spectrum Management Advisory Council, providing testimony at multiple Congressional hearings, and advocating on spectrum issues before the Federal Communications Commission. Prior to joining Salt Point, Mary led Cisco Systems’ global public policy agenda for wireless technologies and spectrum policy for 18 years.

Ryan Johnson is responsible for NCC’s federal policy portfolio, building and maintaining relationships with Federal Commissions Commission officials, members of Congress and staff, and public interest allies. Working with various federal agencies, Ryan submits filings on behalf of NCC members on technology and telecommunications related issues that impact the digital divide such as broadband data mapping, benchmark speeds, spectrum policy, content moderation, privacy, and others.

Richard Bernhardt is the Vice President, Spectrum and Industry for WISPA - Broadband without Boundaries, a national trade organization. WISPA through its members actively serves around nine-million end user clients especially in rural and suburban areas of the United States. Mr. Bernhardt also serves as an officer and on the Board of Directors of the Wireless Innovation Forum, a global Standards Development Organization that created the standards and protocols for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and the 6 GHz unlicensed band. Mr. Bernhardt also serves as the chair of the fixed wireless access task group for the OnGo Alliance. He has been active in wireless and technology roles for over thirty years.

Scott K. Bergmann is Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs for CTIA, where he is responsible for coordinating federal regulatory issues for the association affecting the wireless industry, including spectrum, broadband, infrastructure, and public safety policymaking. Mr. Bergmann previously served for over 10 years at the Federal Communications Commission in a wide range of positions, including Senior Legal Advisor to FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, Legal Counsel to the Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and Deputy Chief of the Competition Policy Division. Mr. Bergmann received his B.A. from Duke University and his J.D. from the University of Southern California.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.