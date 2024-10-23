Sign in Subscribe
Several states have launched their application portals for the BEAD Program.

Broadband Breakfast on November 13, 2024 - State Broadband Offices and BEAD Awards

With several states now launching their application portals for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, attention shifts to the next steps in fund deployment and program execution. What should subgrantees keep in mind moving forward? How will states navigate the interplay between different broadband technologies while ensuring program objectives are met? And as deployment moves forward, what role will local oversight play in shaping implementation? Join us for an in-depth examination of these pivotal questions as states work to translate their BEAD allocations into sustainable broadband infrastructure that serves all communities.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Live BEAD

