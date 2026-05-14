California Regulators Oppose FCC Wireline Deregulation Order

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 – A Federal Communications Commission effort to scrap nearly 400 wireline rules drew criticism last week, with opponents warning it could weaken oversight of rural broadband subsidies.

The FCC rulemaking removing 386 wireline-related requirements was carried out under the agency’s ‘Delete, Delete, Delete’ proceeding , a direct final rule initiative targeting regulations the FCC says are obsolete, duplicative or no longer used in practice.

However, California regulators said some of the targeted rules remain critical to oversight of state rural broadband subsidy programs, warning in May 6 comments that eliminating some financial reporting requirements would make it harder to verify how carriers allocate costs and revenues.