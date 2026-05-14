California Regulators Oppose FCC Wireline Deregulation Order
The order eliminating 386 wireline rules is scheduled to take effect June 15.
The order eliminating 386 wireline rules is scheduled to take effect June 15.
Communities see setbacks in broadband access a year after funding loss.
Recipients can request a six-month extension after citing permitting delays, material shortages, and weather disruptions.
Median usage for fiber subscribers is triple that of cable's DOCSIS platform, report says.
Rural carriers urged the agency to take up a rulemaking on the MVNO marketplace.