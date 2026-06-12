Policyband

California Regulators to Fund Fiber Projects with $32,000 in Per-Location Costs on Average

In one project, the CPUC is spending $3.8 million to connect 72 unserved locations at $54,100 per location, while the state's BEAD plan calls for funding Amazon Leo at $1,086 per location

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
California Regulators to Fund Fiber Projects with $32,000 in Per-Location Costs on Average
Photo of California Street car 55 defying gravity near the top of Nob Hill in San Francisco
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CPUC: California regulators have approved more than $18.2 million for broadband construction, planning, and digital equity programs, advancing efforts to expand high‑speed Internet access statewide. The California Public Utilities Commission said June 11 the package included up to $14.7 million from the California Advanced Services Fund for four Plumas‑Sierra Telecommunications projects that will deliver fiber service to 460 unserved homes in Lassen, Plumas, and Sierra counties. The award amounts to roughly $32,000 per location in state support. In one project area – Herlong Flats-East Milford Project (Lassen County) – the CPUC plans to spend $3.9 million to connect 72 unserved locations at a per-location cost of $54,100. (More after paywall)

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