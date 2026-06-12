California Regulators to Fund Fiber Projects with $32,000 in Per-Location Costs on Average

💡 ■ Arkansas First to Sign a BEAD Contract with Amazon Leo

■ Louisiana Inks BEAD Grant Agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink

■ FCC Looking at Action in 23 States That Regulate Pole Attachments

■ California Democrat Boerner Hits Pause on CPUC Constitutional Amendment

■ Great Plains Seeks FCC Approval to Acquire Fastwyre’s Nebraska Assets

■ Hearst TV Executive Nick Radziul Reelected Chair of NAB’s TV Board

■ CEI Analyst Praises NTIA for Dropping Biden’s BEAD Fiber Preference

■ Rep. Hageman (R-Wyo.) Sponsors Bill Banning FCC Reliance on ‘Junk Science’

■ State Dept. and Starlink Agree to Boost Global Disaster Response

■ Vice President JD Vance to Appear on ABC’s ‘The View'

CPUC: California regulators have approved more than $18.2 million for broadband construction, planning, and digital equity programs, advancing efforts to expand high‑speed Internet access statewide. The California Public Utilities Commission said June 11 the package included up to $14.7 million from the California Advanced Services Fund for four Plumas‑Sierra Telecommunications projects that will deliver fiber service to 460 unserved homes in Lassen, Plumas, and Sierra counties. The award amounts to roughly $32,000 per location in state support. In one project area – Herlong Flats-East Milford Project (Lassen County) – the CPUC plans to spend $3.9 million to connect 72 unserved locations at a per-location cost of $54,100. (More after paywall)