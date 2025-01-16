Carr Slams 'Biden FCC' for Last-Minute Vote on Cybersecurity Measure

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel appears to have proceeded with a controversial regulatory proposal just days before the presidential transition, in spite of efforts by Congressional Republicans to the contrary.

Late Wednesday night, Rosenworcel reportedly attempted to advance a cybersecurity measure targeting Chinese state-sponsored cyberattacks — an action that drew sharp rebuke from Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is set to take over as chairman in just five days.

Carr, in a statement released independently, accused Rosenworcel of "forc[ing] a vote on a partisan, uncoordinated, and counterproductive approach to the Salt Typhoon cybersecurity threats."