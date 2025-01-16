Sign in Subscribe
Cybersecurity

Carr Slams 'Biden FCC' for Last-Minute Vote on Cybersecurity Measure

The vote centered on a controversial cybersecurity proposal introduced just weeks before Rosenworcel’s departure.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Carr Slams 'Biden FCC' for Last-Minute Vote on Cybersecurity Measure
Photo of incoming FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel appears to have proceeded with a controversial regulatory proposal just days before the presidential transition, in spite of efforts by Congressional Republicans to the contrary. 

Late Wednesday night, Rosenworcel reportedly attempted to advance a cybersecurity measure targeting Chinese state-sponsored cyberattacks — an action that drew sharp rebuke from Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is set to take over as chairman in just five days.

Carr, in a statement released independently, accused Rosenworcel of "forc[ing] a vote on a partisan, uncoordinated, and counterproductive approach to the Salt Typhoon cybersecurity threats." 

Post tagged in
Cybersecurity Biden-Harris Administration Jessica Rosenworcel FCC Brendan Carr Salt Typhoon Beijing House Commerce Committee Cathy McMorris Rodgers Jonathan Uriarte Jake Sullivan china

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Adopts Cybersecurity Rules in Wake of Salt Typhoon FCC Thune Hands Cruz Chairman’s Gavel at Senate Commerce Committee Broadband's Impact Chairman Guthrie Suggests BEAD Changes Afoot NTIA Chairman Guthrie Suggests BEAD Changes Afoot BEAD Altice Settlement with West Virginia to Cost $44 Million in Internet Upgrades Infrastructure Ookla Study: Wireless Network Speeds of Comcast, Charter Have Soared Broadband Mapping and Data