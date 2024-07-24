Celebrating Disability Pride Month by Embracing Inclusion and Accessibility

As we celebrate Disability Pride Month and the 34th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), it’s crucial to recognize the achievements, contributions, and resilience of individuals with disabilities. This month serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in every aspect of our society, especially in the digital realm.

On a personal note, Internet access has a huge impact on my life. I am Deaf and have first-hand experience with how high-speed Internet assists the disability community. I visit my audiologist annually to ensure my cochlear implant is working properly, I’ve used the same doctor in Alabama for over two decades. She can now make adjustments remotely and conduct the visit via high-speed Internet. I no longer have to take two or three days away from work and family to drive to Alabama for one visit.

At NTIA, the ADA continues to guide our progress as we move closer to the promise of equal opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency for the 61 million individuals with disabilities in our country. Our communities grow stronger when all people can access the Internet, public accommodations, employment, transportation, and community living regardless of disability.

The digital divide disproportionately affects people with disabilities, making it challenging for them to access the same opportunities and resources as their non-disabled peers. This gap is not just about having access to technology but also about ensuring that digital tools are usable and accessible to everyone.

The barriers people with disabilities face can include physical, cognitive, and sensory challenges that make using standard digital devices and services difficult. Additionally, the cost of adaptive technologies and the lack of accessible digital content further exacerbate this divide.

It’s also important to acknowledge that individuals with disabilities often belong to other marginalized groups, such as racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, rural or low-income communities. These overlapping identities can exacerbate the barriers they face, making digital equity even more critical.

The Digital Equity Act programs, part of the Internet for All initiative, aim to address these challenges head-on. These programs are designed to empower individuals and communities by providing the tools, skills, and opportunities needed to benefit from meaningful access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

People with disabilities are a focus of these programs. By providing resources and support tailored to their unique needs, the Digital Equity Act helps bridge the gap, enabling greater participation in education, employment, healthcare, and civic life.

As NTIA continues accepting applications and funding projects through our Digital Equity programs, we have provided a background resource to help facilitate inclusion of perspectives from and support of individuals with disabilities.

The promise of a connected America

As more people begin to get online, we are looking forward to what a fully-connected America looks like. For individuals with disabilities, high-speed Internet access enhances participation in society in many ways. It allows for greater independence, access to remote work opportunities, online education, telehealth services, and social connections that might otherwise be out of reach.

Pursuing Remote and Flexible Work and Learning Opportunities

High-speed Internet access supports remote work, online education, and entrepreneurial opportunities. People with disabilities, along with employers and educational institutions who serve them, can access opportunities and participate in learning communities focused on equity and opportunity in the workplace.

Accessing Telehealth Services and Managing Health Information and Appointments Online

Assistive technologies and Internet access improve the quality of life and economic participation for individuals with disabilities. These technologies include applications and devices designed to assist with communication, mobility, reading, and daily tasks.

Online Accessibility

As more and more people get online for the first time, it’s important to remember increasing online accessibility goes beyond efforts to ensure users are connected to high-speed Internet.

Section 508 compliance makes information and communication technology (ICT) more accessible for all users and can include font size, color palette, plain language, image descriptions, closed captioning, and more. Visit the FY24 Governmentwide Section 508 Assessment to learn more about how to ensure and test for Section 508 compliance. The General Services Administration’s quick start guide to accessibility for teams includes role-specific considerations.

Upcoming funding opportunity

NTIA will soon announce the launch of the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, one of three Digital Equity Act grant programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These programs aim to empower individuals and communities with the tools, skills, and opportunities they need to benefit from meaningful access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

Philip Powell is the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Federal Program Officer for Arkansas. He works directly with the Arkansas Broadband Office to provide input and support. Powell also coordinates with stakeholders and state and local government entities to provide resources so that everyone in Arkansas will have access to affordable and high quality internet. This article was originally published on the NTIA blog on July 19, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.

