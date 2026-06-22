Center for American Rights Calls ABC's The View 'a Partisan Megaphone for a Single Political Party'
Conservative group alleges an ABC station in Houston broke the law by not notifying all eligible political candidates of their right to equal time
Conservative group alleges an ABC station in Houston broke the law by not notifying all eligible political candidates of their right to equal time
The patent Bell filed in 1876 never described a speaking telephone. His lawyers later argued it did.
The FCC's drone ruling, once aimed at China-based DJI, now covers all foreign components, and industry experts warn the broad scope may backfire on American drone dominance.
Among the 10 companies blacklisted by China are AVEOX in Simi Valley, California; Red Cat Holdings and Teal Drones, both in South Salt Lake, Utah; and IMSAR in Springville, Utah.
Society has no choice but to change in the advent of AI, although Huang has been optimistic about the technology’s potential.