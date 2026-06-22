Center for American Rights Calls ABC's The View 'a Partisan Megaphone for a Single Political Party'

💡 ■ Trump: Starlink to Connect Passengers on New Air Force One

■ Charter Presses CPUC to Approve Cox Deal by Mid-August

■ Senate Passes Fischer’s MAP for Broadband Funding Act

■ Rep. Hageman (R-Wyo): Streamers ‘Pushing Ideology Into Children’s Programming’

■ Missouri Gov. Kehoe (R) Backs $25 Billion Data Center Investment by Amazon, Google

■ Oregon Beefs Up AG’s Office, Concerned about Cable, Internet Competition

■ AT&T Wants to End ‘Live Operator’ Assistance in Alaska

■ Massive AT&T Filing with FCC Documents Hundreds of Copper Thefts It Is Refusing to Repair

■ GOP Senators Seek FCC Briefing on China Infiltration into Senior Health Wearables

■ Cable One Dropped from S&P SmallCap 600 Index

■ Political Pundit Dick Morris Backs Kansas AG Kris Kobach (R) on Opposing Nexstar-TEGNA Merger

■ Senate Panel Passes Bill Requiring TV Cameras in Supreme Court

■ WOW! Expands Fiber to 20,000 Locations Across Parts of Central Florida

■ U.K. Government Declines to Tax Netflix Plans to Fund the BBC

The View: A conservative legal group is urging the FCC to reject ABC’s claim that its daytime talk show The View qualifies for a “bona fide news interview” exemption under the equal‑time rules, arguing the program is entertainment, not journalism. In a June 22 filing with the agency, Center for American Rights President Daniel Suhr said ABC violated federal law by failing to provide required political‑file disclosures and by treating The View as news. The group wrote, “ABC broke the law, because The View is neither bona fide nor news.” It urged the FCC to sanction TV station KTRK [ABC13 Houston] and enforce federal law as written. (More after paywall)

Vice President JD Vance making a guest appearance on ABC’s The View in New York on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.