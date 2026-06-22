Policyband

Center for American Rights Calls ABC's The View 'a Partisan Megaphone for a Single Political Party'

Conservative group alleges an ABC station in Houston broke the law by not notifying all eligible political candidates of their right to equal time

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

10 min read
Center for American Rights Calls ABC's The View 'a Partisan Megaphone for a Single Political Party'
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The View: A conservative legal group is urging the FCC to reject ABC’s claim that its daytime talk show The View qualifies for a “bona fide news interview” exemption under the equal‑time rules, arguing the program is entertainment, not journalism. In a June 22 filing with the agency, Center for American Rights President Daniel Suhr said ABC violated federal law by failing to provide required political‑file disclosures and by treating The View as news. The group wrote, “ABC broke the law, because The View is neither bona fide nor news.” It urged the FCC to sanction TV station KTRK [ABC13 Houston] and enforce federal law as written. (More after paywall)

Vice President JD Vance making a guest appearance on ABC’s The View in New York on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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