Charter Awards $1.1 Million in Digital Education Grants
Company’s charitable program has awarded more than $12 million in grants since 2017
Company’s charitable program has awarded more than $12 million in grants since 2017
EchoStar would have been on the hook for a penalty payment if the licenses fetched less than that.
The move follows network upgrades in Texas and Arizona
The FCC should only approve the deal with ‘specific, enforceable deployment requirements,’ he wrote in a letter to the agency
The legislation would require temporary housing shelters in New York to provide Gigabit speed internet service.