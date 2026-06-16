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Charter Awards $1.1 Million in Digital Education Grants

Company’s charitable program has awarded more than $12 million in grants since 2017

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Charter Awards $1.1 Million in Digital Education Grants
Photo of the CARDBoard digital literacy project in Dallas, Texas, which received a grant from Charter's charitable program this year.

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 – Charter is putting another $1.1 million behind digital education efforts.

The company on Monday announced its latest round of Spectrum Digital Education grants, part of a program that has awarded more than $12 million to 233 nonprofits since 2017. Past recipients have offered workforce training in cities such as Dallas and Los Angeles and digital skills workshops in places including Oahu and St. Louis.

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