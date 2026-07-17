China's Xi Calls for More Global Efforts to Guide AI, Chides U.S. for Curbs on Tech Sharing

SHANGHAI, Jul 17, 2026 (AP) — Development and governance of artificial intelligence should be a global effort, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday, while reiterating China’s objections to what he called the “overstretching” of national security concerns.

Speaking at a conference in Shanghai, Xi said AI should not be dominated by any single nation. American-led restrictions have blocked China from accessing some of the world's most advanced technologies, spurring China's efforts to build its own know-how and intensifying the rivalry between the world’s two biggest economies.