AI

China's Xi Calls for More Global Efforts to Guide AI, Chides U.S. for Curbs on Tech Sharing

Xi also announced the establishment of AI cooperation centers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
China's Xi Calls for More Global Efforts to Guide AI, Chides U.S. for Curbs on Tech Sharing
Photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 17, 2026, by Ng Han Guan/AP

SHANGHAI, Jul 17, 2026 (AP) — Development and governance of artificial intelligence should be a global effort, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday, while reiterating China’s objections to what he called the “overstretching” of national security concerns.

Speaking at a conference in Shanghai, Xi said AI should not be dominated by any single nation. American-led restrictions have blocked China from accessing some of the world's most advanced technologies, spurring China's efforts to build its own know-how and intensifying the rivalry between the world’s two biggest economies.

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