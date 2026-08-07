Court Orders Instagram and Facebook's Meta to Pay $567M to Address Kids' Mental Health Online

August 7, 2026 (AP) – A New Mexico court has ordered Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta to pay $567 million to address harms to young people from its platforms in the second phase of a landmark trial.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid said in a ruling late Thursday that the bulk of the money — $420 million — will be used for treatment services for young people. The rest will go toward awareness and prevention, screening services and other costs over the next five years.