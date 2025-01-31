Sign in Subscribe
Comcast Introduces New ‘Ultra-Low’ Latency Internet Connectivity

Application will be implemented in Apple, Meta, Nvidia, and Valve technologies

Blake Ledbetter

1 min read
Photo by Axville / Unsplash

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2025 – Comcast is introducing new innovative technologies that will decrease the lag in people’s everyday devices connected to the Internet.

Comcast announced Wednesday that it will begin introducing customers to a new “ultra-low lag connectivity experience when they use interactive applications like gaming, videoconferencing, and virtual reality.” The company says the new application will make latency faster than a blink of an eye.

According to Jason Livingood, Comcast’s VP of technology, policy, product and standards, the new features of the application will reduce “working latency” by around 75% compared to previous technology.

