Digital Inclusion

Commerce Working on New Round of Digital Equity Act Funding

The agency is planning to take applications in December

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Commerce Working on New Round of Digital Equity Act Funding
Photo of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the East Room of the White House in July 2026 by Saul Loeb/AP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 – The Commerce Department is preparing a new round of Digital Equity Act funding, the agency told a federal judge Monday.

The agency said in a status report it was working on a new notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) under the Digital Equity Competitive Grant program, a $1.25 billion program that supported broadband adoption efforts by nonprofits and local governments.

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Digital Inclusion NTIA NDIA John Bates Donald Trump Howard Lutnick Brett Shumate Digital Equity Act

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