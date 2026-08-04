Commerce Working on New Round of Digital Equity Act Funding
The agency is planning to take applications in December
Jake Neenan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 – The Commerce Department is preparing a new round of Digital Equity Act funding, the agency told a federal judge Monday.
The agency said in a status report it was working on a new notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) under the Digital Equity Competitive Grant program, a $1.25 billion program that supported broadband adoption efforts by nonprofits and local governments.