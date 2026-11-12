Comporium Completes $6.3M Broadband Build in North Carolina

WASHINGTON Nov. 12, 2026 — Comporium has completed a $6.3 million fiber broadband expansion in Transylvania County, North Carolina, bringing high-speed internet access to 723 additional homes and businesses.

The company installed approximately 111 miles of fiber infrastructure across communities including Brevard, Lake Toxaway, Balsam Grove, Pisgah Forest, Penrose and Rosman. Customers at eligible addresses can now access internet speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second.

The expansion was supported by North Carolina’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant program , administered by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Transylvania County also partnered with Comporium on the grant application. The completed project represents approximately $6.3 million in actual expenditures .

“Reliable broadband access creates opportunities for families, businesses, and entire communities,” said Shaun Barnes, Comporium’s senior vice president of corporate affairs.

Comporium is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and provides broadband, television and voice services throughout the Carolinas. The privately held company employs nearly 800 people and has served communities in the region for more than 130 years.