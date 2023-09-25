Digital navigators are key to connecting the 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband—and policymakers need to hear their stories.

Network:On, in partnership with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) and Broadband Breakfast, will host the Connect20 Summit on Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15. Here, we will facilitate important conversations between on-the-ground advocates, digital inclusion practitioners, and lawmakers at all levels.

We are amidst a once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the digital adoption gap for good. We must work to ensure the Affordable Connectivity Program’s survival and that digital navigators across America have the resources they need to break down barriers to connectivity.

The Connect20 Summit will feature remarks from policymakers, expert panels, workshopping exercises, collaboration, and opportunities to network with important partners and leaders.

Effective advocacy means being able to tell the story of the impactful work being done in the field to encourage digital adoption. As we get closer to our summit, we’ll begin releasing information on speakers and programming, so make sure to subscribe to the NetworkOn newsletter and follow NetworkOn on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn for the latest updates!