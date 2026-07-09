Connected Nation Attempts to Set Guinness World Record with 25 Hour LiveStream

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – Connected Nation is attempting to set a Guinness World Records title for “longest internet literacy live stream” to mark the company’s 25th anniversary.

The Kentucky-based digital education non-profit will run an event titled “25 Hours. One Connected World,” from Sept. 24-25, featuring 25 consecutive hours of training. Broadcast from Hatfield Media’s studios in Louisville, the stream will feature individual, one-hour training sessions that are run by experts from around the world.