Digital Inclusion

Connected Nation Attempts to Set Guinness World Record with 25 Hour LiveStream

The non-profit is seeking to earn the title for 'longest internet literacy live stream’ for its 25th anniversary.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Connected Nation Attempts to Set Guinness World Record with 25 Hour LiveStream
Photo of Connected Nation CEO Tom Ferree speaking at the AI Interconnection Summit in Wichita, Kan., on Sept. 11, 2025, from the company.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – Connected Nation is attempting to set a Guinness World Records title for “longest internet literacy live stream” to mark the company’s 25th anniversary.

The Kentucky-based digital education non-profit will run an event titled “25 Hours. One Connected World,” from Sept. 24-25, featuring 25 consecutive hours of training. Broadcast from Hatfield Media’s studios in Louisville, the stream will feature individual, one-hour training sessions that are run by experts from around the world.

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