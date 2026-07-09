Connected Nation Attempts to Set Guinness World Record with 25 Hour LiveStream
The non-profit is seeking to earn the title for 'longest internet literacy live stream’ for its 25th anniversary.
The non-profit is seeking to earn the title for 'longest internet literacy live stream’ for its 25th anniversary.
A CPUC commissioner filed an alternative decision that would still approve the deal, but impose fewer conditions
The July 15 summit will address the problems and potential solutions to copper theft and infrastructure vandalism
The company found U.S. internet speeds can cause delays in AI performance.