Connecticut Fines Frontier $625,000 Over Data Breach

WASHINGTON Oct. 19, 2026 — Frontier Communications is writing a check to the state of Connecticut to settle a data breach investigation.

A 2024 cyberattack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal information of nearly 59,000 Connecticut residents, leading to a $625,000 settlement with Frontier Communications over security failures that allowed hackers to access unencrypted data.

Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement Oct. 16, 2026 saying attackers used stolen employee and vendor credentials to access Frontier’s internal systems and take unencrypted data. The stolen information was later offered for sale on the dark web.

“Frontier collected and maintained sensitive records for tens of thousands of Connecticut customers, and they had an obligation to secure that data,” Tong said.

Frontier’s settlement follows other data security cases involving major telecommunications companies. In 2024, AT&T agreed to pay $13 million to resolve an FCC investigation into a breach involving billing information for about 9 million customers held by a third-party vendor.

Verizon acquired Frontier in January 2026 , nearly two years after the breach occurred. The state’s settlement is separate from a $5.64 million class-action settlement Frontier reached in federal court that provides relief to about 750,000 people nationwide, including two years of free credit monitoring.

That month, T-Mobile agreed to pay more than $15 million and invest an additional $15.75 million in cybersecurity improvements to resolve investigations into multiple breaches. In January 2026, Comcast agreed to a proposed $117.5 million settlement over a 2023 breach that affected about 31.6 million customers.

The state’s investigation identified security weaknesses involving access controls, encryption, system monitoring, employee training and incident response. In addition to paying the state, Frontier must strengthen its cybersecurity program, improve employee training and adopt safeguards including multifactor authentication, stronger password management and regular security testing. The company must also submit an independent security assessment to the attorney general within one year of the settlement’s effective date.