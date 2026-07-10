D.C. Circuit Tosses Challenges to FCC Approval of the Nexstar-TEGNA Merger

💡 ■ Cable One Stock Takes a Hit on Broadband Sub Losses, MBI Debt Issues

■ California ALJ Approves Charter-Cox Merger But with New Conditions

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■ Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Prefers ‘Regulatory Reset’ to ‘Delete, Delete, Delete’

■ Charter Trimming 107 Jobs in Missouri Network Operations Center

■ Mission Accomplished: North Dakota Expects To Be the First to Close the Digital Divide.

Merger: Opponents of the Nexstar-TEGNA transaction jumped the gun. The D.C. Circuit refused to intervene in a key FCC ruling tied to Nexstar’s proposed takeover of TEGNA, rejecting every request brought by industry challengers and leaving the merger fight to continue at the agency and in other federal courts for now.

A three‑judge panel – Circuit Judges Neomi Rao, Robert L. Wilkins and Gregory G. Katsas – on July 9 denied a stay of the FCC Media Bureau’s March 19 approval of the deal. The court said the harms alleged by the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania and other appellants were “either not irreparable or not certain,” pointing to a separate preliminary injunction in the Eastern District of California that already requires Nexstar to hold TEGNA assets separate, operate stations independently, and preserve existing MVPD relationships. (More after paywall)

U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit