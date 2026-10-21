Debt-Plagued ISP Optimum Close to Handing the Keys to Lenders, Resolving Litigation

💡 ■ Starlink Ends Third Quarter with 13.6 Million Subscribers, Up 1.6 Million Globally

■ AT&T Adds 442,000 Fiber and 327,000 Fixed Wireless U.S. Subs in Third Quarter

■ FCC Takes Action against Convicted E-Rate Fraudster

■ Virginia Gov. Spanberger Demands Six-Year Electricity Rate Freeze from Merging Energy Firms

■ NAB Supports Retention of Content Protection During FEMA’s EAS Test on Nov. 17

■ Sinclair Fights FCC Adoption of a 5G Broadcast Standard Backed by Ergen’s LPTV Firm

■ House Democrat Accuses White House of Sabotaging Ukraine’s Starshield Access

■ Free State’s May Criticizes California for Impeding Network Modernization

■ Donald Graham Keeps Selling Cable One Shares, With Stake Now Below 5%

■ West Virginia Gov. Morrisey Declares 60‑day State of Emergency to Ease Diesel Fuel Prices

■ Arkansas Regulators Receive Award for Broadband Deployment Progress

■ United Communications Completes Acquisition of Loretto Telecom

■ Wolfgang Lewis Joins Mediacom as SVP and General Manager of Business Services

Debt: Highly leverage Optimum Communications is close to a debt restructuring deal that would hand control of the nation’s fifth‑largest wireline broadband provider to its lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the talks. The proposed transaction would transfer equity to lenders including Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management, and JPMorgan Chase, and it would also settle litigation. The people said controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi has been negotiating how his stake would be treated in the restructured company, and that “the gap between what he was demanding and what creditors were willing to give him has shrunk recently.” They added that the treatment of preferred shareholders, including Drahi, remains central to reaching a mutual agreement, Bloomberg reported. (More after paywall)