Data Center

Democrat's TV Ad Targets Data Centers in Drive to Oust Republican From Swing Pennsylvania House Seat

Democrats want to take control of the U.S. House and block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Democrat's TV Ad Targets Data Centers in Drive to Oust Republican From Swing Pennsylvania House Seat
Photo of Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti in April 2024, by Matt Rourke/AP

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, July 30, 2026 (AP) — Democrat Paige Cognetti is taking a shot at artificial intelligence data centers in her challenge to freshman Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan, saying “we are not for sale” in a new TV ad in a swing Pennsylvania congressional district where communities are fighting data center projects.

The race between Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton, and Bresnahan is considered one of the Democratic Party's best opportunities to pick up a seat in the November election in its bid to take control of the U.S. House and block President Donald Trump's agenda.

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Data Center AI AP Pennsylvania Paige Cognetti Rob Bresnahan Donald Trump China JD Vance

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