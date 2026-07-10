Wireless

Dish Creditors Should Get Discovery, Judge Says

The next hearing in the bankruptcy case is July 23

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Dish Creditors Should Get Discovery, Judge Says
Photo by Ted Balmer via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 – Part of Dish Wireless’s bankruptcy case is being pushed back again amid opposition from tower companies and other former business partners.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said those parties and other creditors should have the chance to conduct discovery before he clears procedures for auctioning Dish’s assets and other motions. That will now be considered at a July 23 hearing.

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