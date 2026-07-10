Dish Creditors Should Get Discovery, Judge Says

The next hearing in the bankruptcy case is July 23

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 – Part of Dish Wireless’s bankruptcy case is being pushed back again amid opposition from tower companies and other former business partners.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said those parties and other creditors should have the chance to conduct discovery before he clears procedures for auctioning Dish’s assets and other motions. That will now be considered at a July 23 hearing.