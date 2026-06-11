Policyband

Exclusive Interview with Nexstar President and COO Michael Biard

Nexstar's hopeful states will be removed from the antitrust case, leaving just DIRECTV: 'DIRECTV’s sole desire here is just to get access to our programming on the cheapest terms possible' Biard says

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

8 min read
Exclusive Interview with Nexstar President and COO Michael Biard
Photo of Nexstar President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Biard
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Merger: Nexstar Media Group is digging in for a long fight if need be to salvage its $6.2 billion merger with TEGNA, Nexstar President and COO Michael Biard said in a June 9 interview with Policyband. Biard, on a visit to Washington, D.C., vowed the company is “absolutely” committed to seeing the deal through despite a federal judge’s April 17 preliminary injunction and potentially many more months of courtroom struggle.

“Absolutely,” Biard said when asked whether Nexstar is in the battle for the long haul. “Not to say that we won’t engage with an opportunity to end it if that were to come around in a reasonable way. But absolutely, we are committed.” (More after paywall) 

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