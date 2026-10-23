Exiting Ting Fiber Transfers Colorado Springs Business to gFiber
Colorado Springs Utilities will receive $670 million over the next 30 years through the lease with gFiber.
Colorado Springs Utilities will receive $670 million over the next 30 years through the lease with gFiber.
Europe has only about 5% of the world's AI computing capacity, versus 75% in the U.S.
The rural Ontario tribal community installed a small data center as it modernized its record-keeping systems
The agreement will help bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes, businesses and public institutions in northern New Mexico.
Access to lower-priced plans helped explain why the rankings differed