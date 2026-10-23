Exiting Ting Fiber Transfers Colorado Springs Business to gFiber

💡 ■ S&P Global: Vyve Broadband Parent MBI Could Tumble into ‘Restructuring’

■ MoffettNathanson: Wall Street Not Buying Charter’s Free Cash Flow Story

■ FCC Blocks Two Huawei-Connected Devices from U.S. Sale

■ Ed-Tech People ‘Pretty Shook Up’ after Roth Compares Them to Tobacco Firms

■ Swarztrauber: ‘Benefit of the Bargain’ BEAD Critics Made Faulty Predictions

■ CEO Scott Kirby: People Fly with United Because of Starlink Availability

■ A Few State AGs Express Concerns about Senate Permitting Bill

■ Shentel’s Chris French Named Non‑Executive Board Chairman, Effective Jan.1, 2027

■ Oklahoma Says Two ARPA-Funded Fiber Projects Completed

Ting: Google Fiber is set to take over Ting Fiber’s Colorado Springs dark‑fiber lease. In an SEC filing posted Oct. 22, Ting Fiber parent Tucows will transfer its rights and obligations to gFiber under a 2021 lease with Colorado Springs Utilities. The deal is scheduled to close March 31, 2027, with gFiber replacing Ting as tenant. “Our priority throughout this process is our Colorado Springs customers and Ting will continue to provide the same service and support through the transition,” Tucows CEO Dave Woroch said in a press release. “The move also aligns with Tucows’ ongoing strategic process for Ting.” Tucows’ press release did not mention gFiber’s role. (More after paywall)