FCC Addresses False ACP Advertising

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission issued a consumer advisory Tuesday saying that unnamed Internet Service Providers have been advertising the availability of the defunct Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The FCC’s statement Tuesday warned consumers to be aware of websites that are taking personal information for enrollment in the ACP, which shut down on May 31, 2024.

The ACP provided consumers with $30 monthly discounts on internet service. Congress did not provide additional funding after the program spent $14.2 billion during its 29-month existence.

The agency noted that some provider websites continue to collect personal information from consumers seeking ACP enrollment . The FCC and the Universal Service Administrative Company, the body that administered the ACP, asserted that those providers may violate the FCC’s ACP rules that prevent providers from engaging in misleading advertising about the ACP.

The FCC advised consumers that any website attempting to get access to personal information as a condition of ACP enrollment should be reported to the agency. The FCC also mentioned that any consumer who has provided personal information to these websites after Feb. 8, 2024 should take measures to prevent identity theft.