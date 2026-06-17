FCC

FCC Extends Public Input Period on AT&T’s Petitions to Shed California Landline Obligations

Comments filed to date have pushed back against AT&T’s bid to reduce its voice service obligations.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
FCC Extends Public Input Period on AT&T’s Petitions to Shed California Landline Obligations
Photo of traditional copper phone lines from Ooma.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – Stakeholders will have more time to weigh in on AT&T’s petitions before the Federal Communications Commission seeking federal preemption to cease its landline operations in California.

The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau issued an order Tuesday granting in part separate motions from the California Public Utilities Commission requesting additional time to file comments on two petitions filed by AT&T on May 20. 

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