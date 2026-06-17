FCC Extends Public Input Period on AT&T’s Petitions to Shed California Landline Obligations
Comments filed to date have pushed back against AT&T’s bid to reduce its voice service obligations.
Comments filed to date have pushed back against AT&T’s bid to reduce its voice service obligations.
The ‘Never, Ever’ campaign is designed to bring awareness to government and business imposter scams.
The latest decision further eases import restrictions
The agency granted deadline extensions to most providers that had not yet finished work
The pending deal would create Rightfiber and expand Grain’s regional fiber reach