FCC Grants Key Waiver to Amazon Leo, Keeping Competitive Pressure on Musk’s Starlink

💡 ■ Nexstar–TEGNA Merger Creates GOP Split in Kansas

■ D.C. Circuit Not Required to Hear FCC Bureau’s Approval of Nexstar-TEGNA Merger, Nexstar Says; FCC Agrees

■ Carr, Markey Clash over LGBTQ+ TV Content Labels

■ Arkansas PBS Keeping PBS Affiliation after Donations Arrive

■ AT&T Pitches FCC’s Gomez on Copper Transition in California

■ House Bill Would Rely on HUD Grants to Defray Broadband Costs for Low-Income Families

■ New York’s Online Pole Attachment Complaint Portal Goes Live

■ House Judiciary Panel Posts Witness List for TV Sports Hearing

■ Reps. Latta, Carter Back Wi-Fi Bill Ahead of WRC in China

■ Liberty Capital CEO Ron Duncan Spends $1.4 Million on Non-Voting Shares

■ Neal Gladner Retiring as Executive Director of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association

Amazon: The FCC has given Amazon’s $10 billion satellite Internet network a conditional green light to keep launching. In a June 5 order, FCC Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz granted Amazon Leo – the company’s low‑Earth‑orbit broadband project – a limited waiver allowing it to continue deploying its Gen1 constellation even though it will miss a July 30, 2026 deadline to have half its satellites in orbit. Amazon Leo has launched only 331 satellites so far and expects to have 700 deployed by July 30, 2026, a target unlikely to be met and far short of the 1,616 LEOs required by the agency. “Waiver serves the public interest by promoting a second large satellite broadband constellation. At this time, only one operator, SpaceX, is providing broadband to American consumers from low-Earth orbit. Amazon Leo’s service promises to be ‘groundbreaking,’ both in quality of service and affordability for consumers,” Schwarz said in his 10-page order. (More after paywall)

FCC Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz