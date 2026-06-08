FCC Grants Key Waiver to Amazon Leo, Keeping Competitive Pressure on Musk’s Starlink
Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz says “Amazon Leo’s service promises to be ‘groundbreaking,’ both in quality of service and affordability for consumers”
Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz says “Amazon Leo’s service promises to be ‘groundbreaking,’ both in quality of service and affordability for consumers”
The new online form allows submitters to report violations related to utility pole attachments.
Data Centers are essential to responding to the AI demand and keeping up with foreign countries, panelists say.
The CEO of Quintillion, the Alaska-based fiber network provider, warns against U.S. reliance on foreign Arctic infrastructure
Concerns about AI's impact are growing, with backlash over data centers in local communities and job prospects.