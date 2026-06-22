Briefs

FCC Grants RDOF Waiver to Wisper ISP

The order distinguished Wisper’s request from other program defaults.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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FCC Grants RDOF Waiver to Wisper ISP
Photo of FCC Bureau Chief Joseph S. Calascione (second from right) speaking at the Federal Communications Bar Association's annual seminar in May 2026.

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 — Despite increasingly common defaults over high-cost broadband deployments, one ISP had its waiver request approved.

The Federal Communications Commission granted a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) waiver to Arkansas ISP Wisper on June 15, finding that the company’s remaining two locations were adequately served with broadband.

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The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau found that Wisper’s request for an RDOF waiver showed “good cause,” because the company obtained a letter from a nearby ISP saying they could provide higher quality service. Wisper also obtained a letter from the state broadband office saying they would not challenge a waiver request.

“This is not a situation where Wisper made a calculated decision to default on its RDOF obligations and now is seeking to avoid the responsibility of paying the required support recovery,” wrote Bureau Chief Joseph S. Calascione

Wisper will be free of its obligations provided that it repays the remaining RDOF funds to the Universal Service Administrative Company, the FCC-created entity that distributes the Universal Service Fund.

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Briefs FCC RDOF Wisper Arkansas Joseph Calascione USAC USF

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