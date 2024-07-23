FCC Launches New Mobile Speed Test App

July 23, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Tuesday a new Mobile Speed Test app to help users easily challenge provider-reported mobile coverage data, replacing the original FCC Speed Test app .

While the original app allowed consumers to test their mobile and in-home broadband performance, the new app ensures accurate provider-reported mobile coverage data with features such as "Repeated Test" for hands-free testing, displays an in-app map of where a test was taken and the ability to review speed test results on the National Broadband Map .

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the need for fast and reliable internet for education, healthcare and staying connected with family and friends. “Consumers deserve to know where they have mobile coverage and at what speeds, and the FCC wants to include their experiences in our effort to create a more precise map of available coverage,” she said in the press release, noting that the app can help consumers do that.

This new app enables users to obtain free, open, and transparent information about their mobile network performance. It is now integrated into the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection program , which aims to gather comprehensive and accurate data on broadband coverage and quality across the United States. This helps consumers, state, local, and Tribal government entities, and other stakeholders verify the accuracy of the data and performance.

According to a March report , the FCC has identified more than 7.2 million locations in the United States that lack access to fixed broadband service, utilizing new data collection methodologies to gather more granular service availability information.