Infrastructure

FCC to Host Two-Day IP Transition Workshop

The Commission will discuss potential obstacles and solutions with industry professionals on July 15 and 16.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
FCC to Host Two-Day IP Transition Workshop
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr (left) speaking with former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai at a CTIA event in May 2026, from LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is hosting an industry workshop on July 15 and 16 to discuss the agency's proposed reforms regarding the transition to all-Internet Protocol networks.

The two-day workshop will be held to discuss the Commission’s proposed reforms that are intended to accelerate the transition from legacy voice networks to modern, all-IP networks.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Infrastructure FCC Brendan Carr AT&T California

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC to Host Two-Day IP Transition Workshop FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Sen. Collins Presses OMB to Reconsider Sweeping Grant Rule Changes BEAD Sen. Collins Presses OMB to Reconsider Sweeping Grant Rule Changes NTIA FCC to Host Two-Day IP Transition Workshop Infrastructure FCC to Host Two-Day IP Transition Workshop AT&T