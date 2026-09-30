FCC to Supreme Court: Don't Review Location Data Fines Again
After justices upheld the agency's fine powers, T-Mobile still wanted its penalties thrown out
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 – Federal telecom regulators don’t want judges to further second-guess massive fines they issued to the national wireless carriers in 2024.
In a Friday filing the Federal Communications Commission asked the Supreme Court not to tee the issue up for additional review, either by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit or by the Supreme Court itself.
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