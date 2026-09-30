enforcement

FCC to Supreme Court: Don't Review Location Data Fines Again

After justices upheld the agency's fine powers, T-Mobile still wanted its penalties thrown out

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
FCC to Supreme Court: Don't Review Location Data Fines Again
Photo of Solicitor General D. John Sauer, then special assistant attorney general with the Louisiana Department of Justice, during a House hearing in Washington in 2023 by Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 – Federal telecom regulators don’t want judges to further second-guess massive fines they issued to the national wireless carriers in 2024.

In a Friday filing the Federal Communications Commission asked the Supreme Court not to tee the issue up for additional review, either by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit or by the Supreme Court itself.

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enforcement Supreme Court FCC Brendan Carr T-Mobile AT&T Verizon D. John Sauer CTIA

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