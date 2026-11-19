FCC Unanimously Approves Prison Jamming Order
The agency also opened up spectrum for drones and satellite broadband
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission unanimously voted Thursday to allow state prisons to jam cell phones in their facilities.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has made the issue a priority in recent months, arguing it was necessary to prevent crime orchestrated from behind bars. The order will create a new category of unauthorized wireless signals encompassing contraband phones.
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