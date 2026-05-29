FCC's Carr Sends a Warning: ‘No Broadcaster Has a Right to Use the Public Spectrum'

💡 ■ SpaceX Calls for Automatic Mobile Phone Unlocking within 180 Days

■ Great Plains Sees Need for Post-BEAD Funding for Rural ISPs

■ Coalition Mocks Anthropic’s Knowledge of Submarine‑Cable Security

■ NAB: Broadband ISPs, Big Tech Need to Help Fund the FCC’s Budget

■ NRB: LGBTQ-Related TV Ratings Meant to Inform Parents, Not Censor

■ New Street Research: Catching Up to SpaceX in the Space Race Won’t be Easy

■ GCI Sending Crew to Repair Subsea Fiber Damage in the Aleutians

■ CFTC Accuses Google Employee of Making $1.2 Million from Insider Trading on Polymarket

■ New Mexico Awards $300,000 in Planning Grants

FCC: The FCC issued a pointed warning to broadcasters May 28, reminding station owners that their exclusive use of public airwaves depends on meeting their traditional public interest commitments. In a Public Notice, the agency said “this Public Notice serves to remind broadcasters of their longstanding public interest obligations and further ensure that broadcasters are continuing to comply with the public interest obligations that underpin their licenses.” The FCC stressed that broadcasters receive government-granted spectrum access and “no broadcaster has a ‘right’ to use the public spectrum.” (More after paywall)

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr