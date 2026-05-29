FCC's Carr Sends a Warning: ‘No Broadcaster Has a Right to Use the Public Spectrum'
The FCC in a Public Notice emphasized that TV station programming must serve local communities, not national broadcast TV networks
The FCC in a Public Notice emphasized that TV station programming must serve local communities, not national broadcast TV networks
The state has now awarded planning grants to 18 Tribal communities.
A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.
An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'
The move by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine comes as the industry is under pressure to pay the full costs of its vast networks.