Policyband

FCC's Carr Sends a Warning: ‘No Broadcaster Has a Right to Use the Public Spectrum'

The FCC in a Public Notice emphasized that TV station programming must serve local communities, not national broadcast TV networks

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
FCC's Carr Sends a Warning: ‘No Broadcaster Has a Right to Use the Public Spectrum'
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FCC: The FCC issued a pointed warning to broadcasters May 28, reminding station owners that their exclusive use of public airwaves depends on meeting their traditional public interest commitments. In a Public Notice, the agency said “this Public Notice serves to remind broadcasters of their longstanding public interest obligations and further ensure that broadcasters are continuing to comply with the public interest obligations that underpin their licenses.” The FCC stressed that broadcasters receive government-granted spectrum access and “no broadcaster has a ‘right’ to use the public spectrum.” (More after paywall)

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
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