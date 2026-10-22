FCC’s Carr Warns Broadcasters About Airing Fake Polls Ahead of the November Election

💡 ■ Comcast Drops 144,000 Broadband Customers in Third Quarter, More than Expected

■ Oaktree Capital Takes Control of Bankrupt RiverStreet Communications

■ FCC Approves GCI’s $310 Million Purchase of Quintillion, Citing Starlink Competition

■ Cable One’s Stock Plunge Could Trigger NYSE Delisting, Former Executive Fears

■ Hawley, Blumenthal Want Answers From Google on Driving AI in Schools

■ Delaware Adds Verizon BEAD Project to Faster-Permitting Program

■ New York Regulators Ask FCC to Pump Breaks on AT&T’s Copper Retirement Plan

■ Iron River Cable Co‑op Members Concerned about Their Charter Sale Payout

■ Shentel Hikes Annual Cash Dividend by 9.1%

■ Broadcast TV to Receive Nearly 50% of Local Political Ad Spending

■ Former FCC Engineer Justin D. Rison Joins Wiley As Senior Engineering Advisor

Polls: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr issued a warning to broadcasters about what he called a surge of “entirely Fake Polls and Suppression Polls” ahead of the Nov. 3 elections. In an Oct. 21 post on X, Carr said the polls are “designed to do nothing more than interfere with the regular functioning of the electoral process and alter the normal patterns of voter turnout and enthusiasm.” He said some journalists and broadcasters have aired such polls “without regard to basic journalistic ethics and without informing the public that those Polls lack a scientific, accurate, or even real basis.” (More after paywall)