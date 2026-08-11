FCC's Trusty Does Not Believe in the Great Starlink Replacement Theory

💡 ■ Shentel CFO Views Starlink As a ‘Niche’ Service Always Inferior to HFC, Fiber

■ NCTA CEO to Congress: Permitting Delays Threaten BEAD Program

■ Socialist Sanders Tells AI Giants to Hit Pause or Else

■ Massachusetts Town Poised to Spend $43.5 Million to Overbuild Charter

■ Roslyn Layton: Carr’s FCC Made Right Call to Lift 39% Cap

■ Duff & Phelps Analysts: Starlink Mobile Not Ready for Prime Time

■ TDS Paid $24.4 Million for Granite State Communications

LEO: Republican FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty does not believe in the Great Starlink Replacement Theory. “Satellite broadband is expanding connectivity to places where traditional terrestrial networks remain difficult or uneconomical to deploy. That is particularly meaningful for island nations, remote communities, maritime industries, and disaster recovery,” she said. “Satellite connectivity is not replacing fiber. It is complementing fiber. It is helping to extend the reach of digital opportunity to everyone, everywhere.” Trusty addressed the LEO issue and other policies in an Aug. 10 speech at a conference in the Dominican Republic. She noted markets continue to generate surprises. “… History consistently reminds us that innovation rarely shrinks the economic pie. More often than not, it expands it,” she said. “When streaming video entered the market some questioned whether broadband networks could handle the explosive growth in traffic. Yet consumer demand for streaming became one of the strongest incentives for providers to invest in faster fiber networks, upgraded wireless infrastructure, and more resilient internet architecture.” (More after paywall)