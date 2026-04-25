BEAD

Federal Approval Clears $319M for North Carolina Broadband Projects

State unlocks $319 million to connect more than 93,000 locations.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

1 min read
Federal Approval Clears $319M for North Carolina Broadband Projects
Photo of North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (R).
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BEAD Josh Stein North Carolina NTIA Nate Denny North Carolina Department of Information Technology Patrick Woodie Kevin Leonard NC Rural Center Blue Ridge Broadband Alliance North Carolina Association of County Commissioners ARPA

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