Federal Approval Clears $319M for North Carolina Broadband Projects
State unlocks $319 million to connect more than 93,000 locations.
State unlocks $319 million to connect more than 93,000 locations.
Filing comes amid broader debate over merger reviews tied to workplace policies.
The bill passed by the Democrat-controlled state legislature would have instituted a moratorium for more than a year on data centers above a certain size.
Router manufacturer TP-Link met with the agency about its own exemption Wednesday.
Senate moves to end incentives while House seeks to preserve them with new rules.
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